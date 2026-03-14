Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $186.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 36,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.08, for a total transaction of $6,526,666.44. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 123,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,407,744.60. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,439,952.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 974,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,532,287.23. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,462 shares of company stock worth $192,197,747 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target substantially (to $248) and kept an overweight view, giving investors a near‑term fundamental endorsement and supporting upside expectations. Piper Sandler price target raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target substantially (to $248) and kept an overweight view, giving investors a near‑term fundamental endorsement and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital / Zacks published a “strong‑buy” upgrade, adding buy-side momentum and contributing to buying interest. Zacks / Freedom Capital upgrade

Freedom Capital / Zacks published a “strong‑buy” upgrade, adding buy-side momentum and contributing to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback recently lifted its quarterly dividend (to $1.05), which can support valuation and attract yield‑seeking investors. Dividend increase (MarketBeat)

Diamondback recently lifted its quarterly dividend (to $1.05), which can support valuation and attract yield‑seeking investors. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest prints look inconsistent (days‑to‑cover ~0.0) and appear to be data artifacts; there’s no clear evidence of aggressive short covering driving today’s move.

Reported short‑interest prints look inconsistent (days‑to‑cover ~0.0) and appear to be data artifacts; there’s no clear evidence of aggressive short covering driving today’s move. Negative Sentiment: SGF FANG Holdings launched and priced a large underwritten secondary offering (~11.0M shares, ≈$1.9B gross), which increases available supply and is a clear downward pressure risk since Diamondback receives no proceeds. Secondary offering priced (TipRanks)

SGF FANG Holdings launched and priced a large underwritten secondary offering (~11.0M shares, ≈$1.9B gross), which increases available supply and is a clear downward pressure risk since Diamondback receives no proceeds. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders and directors disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (including CEO Kaes Van’t Hof and Director Charles Meloy), and press coverage is highlighting executives selling into the rally — a negative signal for sentiment and confidence. Executive selling coverage (Yahoo) Director sale (InsiderTrades)

Multiple senior insiders and directors disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (including CEO Kaes Van’t Hof and Director Charles Meloy), and press coverage is highlighting executives selling into the rally — a negative signal for sentiment and confidence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks / AmericanBankingNews flagged downward near‑term EPS estimate revisions for FANG, which increases earnings risk ahead of future reports. Zacks negative earnings estimate

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

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Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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