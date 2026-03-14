Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,152,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596,189 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $61,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 246.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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