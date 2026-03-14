First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in February

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,231 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 12th total of 39,241 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FCEF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,715. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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