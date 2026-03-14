Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.76. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 13,310 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Energy Focus Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc is a United States–based innovator in sustainable lighting and disinfection solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells high-performance LED lighting fixtures and lamps tailored for commercial, industrial and specialty applications. In addition to energy-efficient illumination products, Energy Focus offers ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal lighting systems designed to inactivate microbes on surfaces and in the air, addressing growing demand for hygienic environments in healthcare, education, transportation and other sectors.

Founded in 1985 as a spin-out of U.S.

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