Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.76. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 13,310 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Focus
Energy Focus Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc is a United States–based innovator in sustainable lighting and disinfection solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells high-performance LED lighting fixtures and lamps tailored for commercial, industrial and specialty applications. In addition to energy-efficient illumination products, Energy Focus offers ultraviolet-C (UV-C) germicidal lighting systems designed to inactivate microbes on surfaces and in the air, addressing growing demand for hygienic environments in healthcare, education, transportation and other sectors.
Founded in 1985 as a spin-out of U.S.
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