Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad Robins Sells 470,167 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 470,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,192,099.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,301,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,658.21. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,300. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 2.19.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

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Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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