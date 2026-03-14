Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,060 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $247,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 507,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,824.64. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $285,672.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $495,056.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,300. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,595 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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