Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Short Interest Up 184.7% in February

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,194 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the February 12th total of 2,176 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Odysight.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODYS remained flat at $5.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.44. Odysight.ai has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

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Insider Transactions at Odysight.ai

In other Odysight.ai news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 337,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odysight.ai

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odysight.ai stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. ( NASDAQ:ODYS Free Report ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,530 shares during the quarter. Odysight.ai makes up 0.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 10.98% of Odysight.ai worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ODYS

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

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