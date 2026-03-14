Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0150. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.0150, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
Saratoga Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Saratoga Resources
Saratoga Resources Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2007, the company focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of conventional hydrocarbon resources in onshore basins. Its primary asset base is located in southeastern Trinidad and Tobago, where it holds working interests in multiple producing and development blocks.
The company’s operations center on mature field redevelopment and appraisal drilling.
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