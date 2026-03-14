Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $12.66. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $12.4750, with a volume of 328,683 shares.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.
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