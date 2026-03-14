Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $12.66. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $12.4750, with a volume of 328,683 shares.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 61,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

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