NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.85 and traded as low as GBX 132.22. NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 132.22, with a volume of 46,602 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 283 target price on shares of NWF Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NWF Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283.

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NWF Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amanda Burton purchased 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, with a total value of £24,749.80. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.

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