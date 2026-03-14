Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.48. 156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00.

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Roundhill Video Games ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Video Games ETF

About Roundhill Video Games ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Video Games ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Video Games ETF ( NASDAQ:NERD Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.02% of Roundhill Video Games ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

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