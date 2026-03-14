Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.59. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 668,007 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.
The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.
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