Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.59. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 668,007 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

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Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2,110.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 70,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 199,448 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.

The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.

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