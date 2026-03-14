EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.75 and traded as high as GBX 26.90. EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 26.90, with a volume of 120,097 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.72. The company has a market capitalization of £108.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

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Insider Transactions at EKF Diagnostics

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Julian Baines bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £19,550. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

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