Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) versus Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Head to Head Comparison

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) and Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Strategy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Strategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Better Collective A/S and Strategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Collective A/S 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strategy 0 4 12 1 2.82

Profitability

Strategy has a consensus target price of $368.21, indicating a potential upside of 163.63%. Given Strategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategy is more favorable than Better Collective A/S.

This table compares Better Collective A/S and Strategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Collective A/S N/A N/A N/A Strategy -806.34% -8.74% -6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Collective A/S and Strategy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Collective A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategy $477.23 million 97.68 -$3.85 billion ($18.40) -7.59

Better Collective A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strategy.

Summary

Strategy beats Better Collective A/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Collective A/S

(Get Free Report)

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile. The company also engages in media partnerships with GOAL for sports betting; The Telegraph for sports related content; New York Post for commercial sports betting content; SPORT1 for digital sports media in Germany; Depor for sports betting content in South America; and PUNCH for sports betting in Nigeria. In addition, it provides advertising services on search platforms and on third party sports media; AdVantage, an in-house advertising technology platform; AdTech platform, a technology platform streamline, automate, and optimize the advertising process; and a software solution to monitor and profile gamblers and to identify, prevent, and intervene in at-risk and problem gambling. Further, its portfolio of Esports brands consists of FUTBIN for esoccer; and HLTV and Dust2 for Counter-Strike:Global Offensive communities. Better Collective A/S was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions. The company also delivers Strategy Support, helping customers achieve system availability and usage goals through responsive troubleshooting; Strategy Consulting, offering architecture and implementation services; and Strategy Education, which includes free and paid learning options. In addition, the company is actively involved in Bitcoin development. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

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