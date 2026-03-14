Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Declines By 57.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,974 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 12th total of 18,615 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:ELD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. 18,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,815. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (ELD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and invests in both investment- and non-investment-grade government and corporate bonds from emerging countries denominated in local currencies. ELD was launched on Aug 9, 2010 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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