Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and traded as high as $27.43. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.
Ellomay Capital Stock Down 5.4%
The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $278.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.
The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.
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