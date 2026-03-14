Short Interest in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Decreases By 59.1%

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,367 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 12th total of 81,516 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DFSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

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Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities. DFSB was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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