PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,116 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 12th total of 81,271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MFUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 382,816.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

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