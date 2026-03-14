iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 496,520 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 12th total of 250,814 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 491,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayban bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 631.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 813,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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