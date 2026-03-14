Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.12 and traded as high as C$73.55. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$73.55, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.07.

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Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$7.65 EPS for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a net margin of 46.10% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of C$129.98 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders. It invests its own capital into entrepreneurial corporations.

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