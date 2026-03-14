H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

About H2O Innovation

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H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. The company's products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; and the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems.

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