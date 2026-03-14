Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerityre Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.0380. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.0380, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

Amerityre Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

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Amerityre Company Profile

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Amerityre Corporation is a Milford, Ohio–based manufacturer specializing in polymeric wheel, tire and vibration-isolation products for industrial and specialty equipment applications. The company develops and markets proprietary polyurethane-based solutions designed to replace traditional pneumatic and solid rubber components, offering enhanced durability, flat-proof performance and reduced maintenance requirements.

Amerityre’s product portfolio includes polymeric wheels and tires for material-handling equipment, mobile elevated platforms, hospital beds and various specialty vehicles.

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