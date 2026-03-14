Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.77 and traded as low as GBX 1.12. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.20, with a volume of 504,824 shares traded.
Futura Medical Trading Down 4.5%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21.
Futura Medical Company Profile
Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.
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