Short Interest in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH) Drops By 35.5%

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 362,732 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 12th total of 562,361 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000.

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VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OMAH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 296,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of -0.92. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Company Profile

The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of securities selected from Berkshire Hathaway positions, while employing a covered call strategy. Index constituents primarily consist of US large-cap stocks OMAH was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

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