Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £249.45 and traded as high as £258.28. Goodwin shares last traded at £248, with a volume of 7,332 shares trading hands.

Goodwin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is £250.68 and its 200 day moving average is £196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

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Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 351.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodwin had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 33.12%.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

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