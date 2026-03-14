Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 387,207 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 12th total of 594,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

IVDA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 1,055,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,274,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iveda Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Iveda Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) is a technology company specializing in AI-driven security and smart city solutions. The company develops and delivers integrated hardware and software platforms designed to capture, process and analyze video data in real time, enabling organizations across government, enterprise and critical infrastructure sectors to enhance situational awareness, optimize resource deployment and streamline operational workflows.

The company’s product suite centers around the Iveda Cloud platform, offering cloud-based video storage, remote monitoring and cybersecurity features.

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