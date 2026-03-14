Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Sells 1,410 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher John Kenney sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $77,874.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,420.87. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Kenney also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Christopher John Kenney sold 2,771 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $166,564.81.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 progress — Xenon completed the X‑TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer‑term commercial value. Read More.

Phase‑3 progress — Xenon completed the X‑TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer‑term commercial value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More.

Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance‑sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near‑term financing risk. Read More.

Balance‑sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near‑term financing risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short‑term demand. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi‑year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More.

Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi‑year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More.

Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open‑market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open‑market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — The sizable share issuance (and initial underwriter option) that funded the ~$747.5M raise increases outstanding shares and can pressure near‑term per‑share metrics despite improving cash runway. Read More.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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