Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.55 and traded as high as C$40.29. Parkland shares last traded at C$39.84, with a volume of 1,329,226 shares trading hands.

Parkland Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11.

About Parkland

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Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated. A variety of brands enable Parkland to market and distribute its petroleum products to a range of markets.

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