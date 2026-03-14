Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.79. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 32,401 shares changing hands.

Panoro Minerals Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$204.60 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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