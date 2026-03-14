WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Short Interest Up 160.6% in February

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,376 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the February 12th total of 18,564 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,453,000 after buying an additional 241,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,172,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,300,000 after acquiring an additional 83,943 shares during the last quarter.

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WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DON traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Further Reading

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