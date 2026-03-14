Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Short Interest Update

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 636,908 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the February 12th total of 1,716,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,081,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,081,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,225. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,174,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,517,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,573,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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