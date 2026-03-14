Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Drops By 39.3%

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 110,957 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 182,768 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,831,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,831,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 199.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

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ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Price Performance

DXD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no predetermined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

Further Reading

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