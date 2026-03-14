Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $66,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,030,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,362,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 16,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.36 and a 200 day moving average of $324.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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