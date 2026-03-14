NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 2.3% increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 303.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

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NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.4%

NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About NETSTREIT

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NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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