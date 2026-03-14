Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Adobe by 72.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Adobe by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $249.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.23% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark‑downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.