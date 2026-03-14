Ossiam Takes $43.31 Million Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,306,000. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.6% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

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Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $172.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,080. This trade represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 16,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $2,835,516.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,590.72. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,655. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips 66 from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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