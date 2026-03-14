Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Himalaya Shipping has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

HSHP stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million.

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Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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