Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Himalaya Shipping has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
HSHP stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
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