RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

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Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

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