Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

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About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

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Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities that mature on or before the trust’s termination date in 2028, focusing on debt issued by state and local governments, authorities, and agencies across the United States.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, utilities, and general purpose obligations, with the goal of managing credit risk and preserving capital.

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