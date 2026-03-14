Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NBXG opened at $12.87 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

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Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 50,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

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