9,112 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Purchased by Olde Wealth Management LLC

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,308,000 after buying an additional 3,850,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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Key iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $665.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $689.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.10.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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