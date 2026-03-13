Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 324,298 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the February 12th total of 106,720 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,203,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,203,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Recruit Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of RCRUY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,305. Recruit has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

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