AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,906 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the February 12th total of 1,094 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GK remained flat at $24.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 87.36% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities. GK was launched on Jul 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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