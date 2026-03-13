Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.5650. 2,221,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,270,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.35.

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Sabre Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 970.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

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