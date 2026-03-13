Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.8040 and last traded at $69.8040. Approximately 941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.8920.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERFSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Eurofins Scient Stock Performance

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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