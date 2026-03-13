Coin98 One Day Volume Tops $4.48 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $27.87 million and $4.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000703 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

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