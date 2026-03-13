Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 166,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 89,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -130.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

About Legend Power Systems

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Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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