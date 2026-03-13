Short Interest in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 75.5%

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 143,901 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 12th total of 81,989 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 186,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Up 0.4%
VMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,932. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Opp
About Inv Vk Mun Opp
Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.
The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.
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