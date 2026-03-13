Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $7.0270. Approximately 284,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,393,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSNL

Personalis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $718.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Personalis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.