Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.88. 1,675,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,681,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

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Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Sibanye Gold Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3,802.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 248,108 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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